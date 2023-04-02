BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRC news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of BRC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,131,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. BRC has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

