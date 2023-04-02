Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 1,276,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.