Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.54. 2,209,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.