Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 1,882

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,882 ($23.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.59) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.80) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.69) to GBX 1,740 ($21.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,675 ($20.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,528.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,463.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.75).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,764.71%.

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,923.95). Corporate insiders own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

