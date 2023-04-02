Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

