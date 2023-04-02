Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $11.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 212,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

