Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $83.89

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

