Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $83.89

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.89.
STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical
In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %
STAA stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
