Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem Company Profile

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.42 on Friday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.