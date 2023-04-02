Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Hillenbrand comprises approximately 2.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 98,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,940 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.53 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

