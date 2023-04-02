Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,497 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 444.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,625,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $569,766,000 after buying an additional 543,055 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 6.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

