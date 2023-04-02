Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
