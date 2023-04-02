Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $3,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadiz Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 116,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,761. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About Cadiz

(Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.