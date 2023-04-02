Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.75. 2,762,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,716. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

