Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,786,750. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

