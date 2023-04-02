Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

