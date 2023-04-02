Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,351 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,351 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,925. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

