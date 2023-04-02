Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 6.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 1,874,225 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.