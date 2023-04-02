Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.78. 6,634,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

