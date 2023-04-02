Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. 6,900,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

