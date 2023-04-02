Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

NYSE SYK traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.47. 1,880,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

