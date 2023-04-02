Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.08.

KEY stock opened at C$29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$35.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

