Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 3.3 %
CGIX stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Further Reading
