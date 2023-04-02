Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Cansortium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 152,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

