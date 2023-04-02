Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Cansortium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 152,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,353. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
Cansortium Company Profile
