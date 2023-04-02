Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $352.09 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Cardano has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.46 billion and approximately $352.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.14 or 0.06381323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003060 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,742,651,128 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

