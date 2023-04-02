CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

CareRx Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHHHF remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CareRx from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on CareRx from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

