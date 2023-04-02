Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $18,877,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $9,744,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.