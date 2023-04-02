CashBackPro Price Down 7.9% This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $14,981.45 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,093.49 or 1.00020618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.60963562 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50,050.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

