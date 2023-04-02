CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

CB Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.