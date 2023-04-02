CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %
IGR opened at $5.31 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
