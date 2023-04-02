CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

IGR opened at $5.31 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.