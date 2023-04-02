CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,675. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average is $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.