Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 22% This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $150.27 million and $7.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

