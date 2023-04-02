Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

CLRB stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

