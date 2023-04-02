Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 645,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,592. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

