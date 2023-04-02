Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

CERE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 502,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,540. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CERE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,070. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.