CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Earns “Outperform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

CEU opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

