Chardan Capital Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 10.2 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

