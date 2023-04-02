Chardan Capital Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 10.2 %
Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.