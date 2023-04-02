Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 409,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 32.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 3,198,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,110. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

