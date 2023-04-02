Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 5.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.60 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

