Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. 1,989,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,571. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.