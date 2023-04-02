Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %
Chubb stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. 1,989,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,571. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.08.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
See Also
