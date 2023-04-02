Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Cian had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.
Cian Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIAN remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.29. Cian has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
About Cian
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cian (CIAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.