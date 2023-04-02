Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Cian had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Cian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIAN remained flat at $3.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 million, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.29. Cian has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Get Cian alerts:

About Cian

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.