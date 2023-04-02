Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

