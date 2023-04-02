Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CTXR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.01.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
