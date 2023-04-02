Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

