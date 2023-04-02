Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. 7,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,538. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $331.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

