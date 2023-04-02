Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. 7,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,538. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $331.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

