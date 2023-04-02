Claybrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

