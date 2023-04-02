Claybrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

