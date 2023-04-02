Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

About PureCycle Technologies

PCT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.