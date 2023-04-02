Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 951.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

