Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %
OTCMKTS CETY opened at $3.46 on Friday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
