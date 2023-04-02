Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS CETY opened at $3.46 on Friday. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The Cety Europe segment offers services to European countries.

