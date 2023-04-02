Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
CLNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.
CLNN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
