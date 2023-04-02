Clover Finance Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $105,420.78 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 509,172,529 coins and its circulating supply is 305,930,899 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.